Russia strikes over 90 targets in Ukraine, killing 500 soldiers

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 13:39 IST
Russia struck over 90 military targets in Ukraine overnight, killing at least 500 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying dozens of armoured vehicles, artillery and other military equipment, the defence ministry said.

Russia also said it struck two ammunition depots in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

