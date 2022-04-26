Left Menu

Blinken to address U.S. national security strategy related to China in coming weeks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 20:46 IST
Blinken to address U.S. national security strategy related to China in coming weeks
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he will address in the coming weeks a U.S. national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power.

"I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the about the strategy," Blinken said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

