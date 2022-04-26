Blinken to address U.S. national security strategy related to China in coming weeks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 20:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he will address in the coming weeks a U.S. national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power.
"I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the about the strategy," Blinken said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Senate Foreign Relations Committee
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia wary ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. inflation data
China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. inflation test
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more
FOCUS-Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches