Russia's 'irresponsible actions' in Ukraine trampled all principles underpinning world order: Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday said the ''burning'' issue of Russia's aggression against Ukraine was one of the key topics of his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

At a media briefing, Rau said though Poland and India reacted differently to the Russian attack on Ukraine, both the countries have a common interest in preserving the rules-based global order.

He said Russia's ''irresponsible actions'' in Ukraine have trampled all the principles that underpin the world order and described as ''very close'' the assessment of the current situation by India and Poland.

The Polish foreign minister began his visit to India on Monday.

''The burning issue of Russia's aggression against Ukraine was one of the key topics touched upon during my conversation with Prime Minister Modi as well as during discussions with Minister S Jaishankar,'' he said at a media briefing.

''While Poland and India may differ in how we have reacted to the war in Ukraine, we believe we still have built on common values, principles and interests, including the promotion of a credible rules-based global order and effective multilateralism that we share,'' Rau said.

''In this context, I need to stress that Russia's irresponsible actions in Ukraine blatantly trample all the principles that underpin the world order from which Poland and India have benefited so much in the past few decades,'' the minister added.

He said the crisis entails serious implications for global security including energy and food security, the ''consequences of which both our regions are yet to deal with''.

''There is no doubt in my mind that our assessment of the situation is very close. Both India and Poland have strategic experience with foreign imperialism and it is very difficult not to see the present aggression against Ukraine as an attempt to restore the Rusian empire,'' he said.

In his address at the Raisina Dialogue, the Polish foreign minister shared his critical assessment of Russia's ''brutal invasion'' of Ukraine. Rau described his meeting with Jaishankar as very fruitful.

''I had a very fruitful conversation concerning the Russian aggression against Ukraine with your foreign minister; really impressed with the way we conducted this conversation because the minister was kind enough to listen to my arguments but also heard it,'' he said.

''I can assure you that with India we shall be staying partners and the same commitment to rules-based global order. It's natural that we reacted in terms of the voting in the UN Security Council and the General Assembly and also in the Human Rights Commission differently but there is no doubt in my mind that our assessment of the situation is very close,'' he added.

Rau said both Poland and India have had tragic experiences with foreign imperialism and it is very difficult not to see the present aggression against Ukraine as an attempt to restore the Russian empire.

The Polish foreign minister said his country received three million refugees of war from Ukraine and it has put an enormous burden on Poland's economy.

''Poland government policy is to leave to refugees to decide whether to stay or leave the country. We need financial assistance from outside,'' he said adding no single country can cope with the burden.

The minister said he pointed out to Jaishankar that Poland attaches great importance to the strategic partnership between the EU and India.

''We see a need to conclude the trade and investment agreement as a condition for increasing mutual investment,'' he said.

Rau said he believed that his meetings and discussions with key Indian officials will translate into a renewed momentum in the bilateral ties.

''We will spare no efforts to constructively cooperate to solve regional and global problems,'' he added.

The minister reaffirmed Poland's commitment to maintaining the robust dynamics of political relations with India as one of key Asian countries.

The Polish foreign ministry said another equally important issue discussed with the Indian side was the broadly understood economic cooperation in the mining sector as well as the pharmaceutical and defence industries, and in promoting Polish exports.

It said the culminating point of the ministerial talks was the signing of a bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

''My presence in New Delhi is evidence of Poland's active engagement in maintaining good Polish-Indian bilateral relations built on the willingness to promote freedom, democracy and international order based on the rule of law,'' said Rau during the first day of his visit to India.

''This is particularly important in the light of current challenges to regional and global security across our eastern border,'' he said.

