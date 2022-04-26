EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Bangladesh this week

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to visit Bangladesh on April 28 to further boost overall bilateral ties, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

They said Jaishankar's visit is also aimed at preparing the grounds for a visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The external affairs minister will hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Jaishankar is also expected to call on Prime Minister Hasina. The people cited above said the visit will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and help prepare for the visit of Hasina to India. In March last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of that country.

The year 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India also hosted a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

