Illicit Return: Bangladeshi Nationals Caught in Delhi

In a significant security operation, two Bangladeshi nationals who had previously been deported from India were apprehended for illegal re-entry and engaging in unlawful activities, police revealed on Wednesday.

The accused, Dipto Kumar Pal and Ruma Begum, were captured near Jahangirpuri Metro Station in northwest Delhi. They had originally been deported from Uttarakhand last year for illegally residing in India.

Their detention follows the deportation of three Bangladeshi women accused of human trafficking. Investigations are underway as authorities have initiated fresh deportation proceedings.

