Illicit Return: Bangladeshi Nationals Caught in Delhi

Two Bangladeshi nationals, previously deported from India, were apprehended in Delhi for illegal re-entry and unlawful activities. The arrest followed a crackdown on human trafficking, revealing their involvement. Surveillance and monitoring of social media led to their capture, and they are now facing deportation proceedings once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, two Bangladeshi nationals who had previously been deported from India were apprehended for illegal re-entry and engaging in unlawful activities, police revealed on Wednesday.

The accused, Dipto Kumar Pal and Ruma Begum, were captured near Jahangirpuri Metro Station in northwest Delhi. They had originally been deported from Uttarakhand last year for illegally residing in India.

Their detention follows the deportation of three Bangladeshi women accused of human trafficking. Investigations are underway as authorities have initiated fresh deportation proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

