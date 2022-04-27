Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption -source

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.

The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against the Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The source declined to be identified because her trials are being held behind closed doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)