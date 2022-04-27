Left Menu

Swiss have frozen $9 billion in sanctioned Russian wealth - NZZ

The amount of Russian assets frozen under sanctions Switzerland has adopted has risen to around 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.34 billion), the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper reported on Wednesday, without citing its sources.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:29 IST
Switzerland flag Image Credit: ANI
The amount of Russian assets frozen under sanctions Switzerland has adopted has risen to around 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.34 billion), the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper reported on Wednesday, without citing its sources. That would be around 1.5 billion francs more than Swiss authorities had reported on April 7.

The government agency in charge of enforcing sanctions did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the report. In a sharp deviation from the country's traditional neutrality, Switzerland has adopted European Union sanctions against Russians involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia says it has mounted a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for a war that has killed thousands and uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population. ($1 = 0.9635 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

