Russian parliament speaker says: cut off the gas to other 'unfriendly' countries

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:02 IST
Vyacheslav Volodin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's top lawmaker on Wednesday said gas giant Gazprom had made the right decision in fully suspending gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and said Moscow should do the same with other "unfriendly" countries.

"The same should be done with regard to other countries that are unfriendly to us," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel.

