Russia bars entry to 287 British MPs - foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:30 IST
Russia on Wednesday imposed personal restrictions on 287 British members of parliament and banned them from entering the country, accusing them of fuelling "unwarranted Russophobic hysteria", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the sanctions on members of the House of Commons were in response to Britain imposing similar restrictions on 386 members of its own lower house of parliament on March 11.

