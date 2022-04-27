No deal reached for Ukrainian and Russian presidents to meet - Ukrainian negotiator

Ukraine's lead negotiator said on Wednesday no agreement had been reached for the Ukrainian and Russian presidents to discuss the war in Ukraine, despite efforts by Turkey to arrange such talks.

Mykhailo Podolyak said, "the time of a meeting of the two countries' presidents and the context of the meeting has not yet been determined." He drew attention also to increased hostilities in east Ukraine and Russian attempts to "completely destroy" the southern city of Mariupol.

