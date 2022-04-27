No deal reached for Ukrainian and Russian presidents to meet - Ukrainian negotiator
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:42 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's lead negotiator said on Wednesday no agreement had been reached for the Ukrainian and Russian presidents to discuss the war in Ukraine, despite efforts by Turkey to arrange such talks.
Mykhailo Podolyak said, "the time of a meeting of the two countries' presidents and the context of the meeting has not yet been determined." He drew attention also to increased hostilities in east Ukraine and Russian attempts to "completely destroy" the southern city of Mariupol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Platforms supporting Ukrainian refugees must prioritise their safety — or risk exposing them to trafficking and exploitation
Russia says it destroyed ammo depots in two Ukrainian regions
Czechs provide free shooting training to Ukrainians
WRAPUP 5-Concern over possible use of chemical weapons as battle rages in besieged Ukrainian port
WRAPUP 6-Concern over possible use of chemical weapons as battle rages in besieged Ukrainian port