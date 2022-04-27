Left Menu

Blinken, France's Le Drian discussed more assistance for Ukraine forces - U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed providing more security assistance to Ukraine in a call on Wednesday, the State Department said.

Blinken and Le Drian also discussed strengthening support for North Macedonia and Albania on their European Union accession paths, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

