NHRC chief tells EU delegation to work together on human rights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:48 IST
NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has asked a visiting European Union delegation to ''work together'' to ameliorate the cause of human rights across the globe, the rights panel said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweet, the National Human Rights Commission also shared pictures of the meeting between members of the delegation and NHRC chief and other officials.

''NHRC, India Chairperson, Mr. Justice Arun Mishra asks the visiting European Union delegation to work together to ameliorate the cause of human rights across the globe. #HR4All #Standup4HumanRights,'' the NHRC tweeted.

''Besides, a brief insight into the functioning of the NHRC, various aspects of human rights were also discussed including the issue of patent & affordability of life saving drugs and problems of Terrorism. #HumanRightsViolations,'' it further tweeted.

NHRC members justice M M Kumar, D M Mulay and Rajiv Jain attended the meeting with the visiting delegation led by EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, it said.

