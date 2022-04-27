Left Menu

Patwari held for accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:45 IST
A patwari or revenue department official was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for effecting mutation of property in government record in Nagpur district, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified by the ACB as Jameel Sarwar Sheikh (40).

The father of the complainant in the matter died due to coronavirus in 2020 and he was in need of 7/12 extract (a key land document) to add names of his mother and sister in the family property, the ACB said.

Sheikh allegedly demanded bribe to initiate the process of mutation (transfer of ownership of property/land), it said.

The complainant approached the ACB Nagpur unit which laid a trap and caught Sheikh while accepting the bribe money at the additional tehsil office at Deolapar in Ramtek tehsil, the ACB said.

The revenue official was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

