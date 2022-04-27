Pakistan Army chief visits LoC, lauds combat readiness of troops

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the troops on the Line of Control (LoC) and appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa met the troops stationed at the Chakothi Sector, the Army said in a statement.

During the visit, Bajwa was briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation.

He also interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC. “COAS appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale,” said the Army.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. PTI SH AMS AKJ AMS

