Thrilling Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Ladakh Women and Army Men Dominate

The Khelo India Winter Games 2026 commenced with stunning victories by the defending champions Ladakh women and Army men in the ice-hockey competition. Taking place in Ladakh, the event features ice sports like skating and hockey, scheduled to conclude on January 26.

In its third edition in Ladakh, the games were officially opened by Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta. The inauguration featured a splash of local culture with traditional music, dance, and an exhibition ice-hockey match between the Army and Ladakh men's teams. The snow phase of the games will happen in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.

The games' first day highlighted the prowess of the women's hockey teams, with ITBP defeating Rajasthan 6-0 and Ladakh overwhelming Telangana 19-1. In the men's category, the Army routed Himachal Pradesh 5-1, showcasing their strong team dynamics, while ITBP men dominated with a 16-0 win against Rajasthan, led by scorers Stanzin Mingure and Tashi Tundup.

(With inputs from agencies.)