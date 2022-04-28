Anti-encroachment drive at Jasola, Sarita Vihar cancelled due to unavailability of police personnel: SDMC

An anti-encroachment drive of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) scheduled at Jasola and Sarita Vihar was cancelled due to the unavailability of adequate police force on Thursday, the civic authorities said.

According to SDMC officials, the drive was planned for Thursday in the Jasola-Sarita Vihar area to remove permanent and temporary encroachments from roads and government land.

The drive was scheduled a day after SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan visited these areas.

''The drive at Jasola and Sarita Vihar has been cancelled due to the unavailability of adequate police force. The area SHO informed us that adequate police personnel cannot be provided for the drive due to the pre-engagement of the police staff in other law-and-order duties. The drive will be rescheduled accordingly,'' Suryan said.

In a letter to the SDMC, Delhi Police said due to the pre-engagement or preoccupation of the staff and personnel of the Sarita Vihar police station in other law-and-order or investigative duties, it is not possible to provide sufficient personnel to assist the SDMC staff in carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in ward number 101-S (Sarita Vihar).

''It is requested that prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for the encroachment removal drive in the area of Sarita Vihar police station so that sufficient staff may be given to assist the SDMC staff,'' it said.

Encroachment drives are being planned in the SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor on April 20, urging him to remove encroachment by ''Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements''.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) came under fire from opposition parties and civil rights groups last week, after it bulldozed structures during an anti-encroachment drive at Jahangirpuri, an area that witnessed communal clashes recently. The drive was stopped after the Supreme Court's intervention.

