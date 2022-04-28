Left Menu

Lookout notice issued against actor Vijay Babu in sexual assault case

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala police on Thursday issued a lookout notice against Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu who is an accused in a sexual assault case. Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju informed that a lookout notice has been issued to all airports across the country against Vijay Babu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman's complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district and also an actress.

Yesterday, the police also registered another case against him for disclosing the identity of the complainant through Facebook live via his official page. (ANI)

