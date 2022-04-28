Left Menu

22 Chinese nationals are being probed for engaging in suspicious activities in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:43 IST
22 Chinese nationals are being probed for engaging in suspicious activities in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least 22 Chinese nationals are being probed for engaging in illegal activities in Nepal, authorities said on Thursday.

The Department of Immigration has initiated an investigation against the Chinese nationals.

According to the Information Officer of the Department, Anjan Neupane, an investigation was launched against them on suspicion of carrying out illegal activities after arriving in Nepal on a business visa.

Twenty-one of the 22 Chinese citizens were carrying business visas while the visa of the remaining one had expired, he said.

The Chinese citizens, who were detained a few days back, have been released on the condition that they will present themselves when required. However, the investigation has been initiated against them in the matter, he said.

The process has been started for deporting the one Chinese national whose visa has expired while the investigation is underway to find out whether the remaining 21 were involved in illegal activities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022