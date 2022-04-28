22 Chinese nationals are being probed for engaging in suspicious activities in Nepal

At least 22 Chinese nationals are being probed for engaging in illegal activities in Nepal, authorities said on Thursday.

The Department of Immigration has initiated an investigation against the Chinese nationals.

According to the Information Officer of the Department, Anjan Neupane, an investigation was launched against them on suspicion of carrying out illegal activities after arriving in Nepal on a business visa.

Twenty-one of the 22 Chinese citizens were carrying business visas while the visa of the remaining one had expired, he said.

The Chinese citizens, who were detained a few days back, have been released on the condition that they will present themselves when required. However, the investigation has been initiated against them in the matter, he said.

The process has been started for deporting the one Chinese national whose visa has expired while the investigation is underway to find out whether the remaining 21 were involved in illegal activities, he said.

