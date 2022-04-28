Russia says it destroyed 6 arms and fuel depots in Ukraine with missiles
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that the military had fired missiles at six arms and fuel depots in Ukraine and destroyed them. The ministry also said that Russia had hit 76 Ukrainian military facilities.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the Russian statements, which could not be independently verified.
