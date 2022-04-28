Left Menu

RBI extends cash credit limit for wheat procurement from Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:10 IST
RBI extends cash credit limit for wheat procurement from Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Thursday said the RBI extended the cash credit limit (CCL) for the ongoing wheat procurement from the state.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the CCL of Rs 3,378.15 crore till the end of May. With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 24,773.11 crore for April-end has been enhanced to Rs 28,151.26 crore up to May-end, according to an official spokesperson of the state government.

Wheat procurement for the central pool from Punjab started in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022