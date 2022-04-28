RBI extends cash credit limit for wheat procurement from Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday said the RBI extended the cash credit limit (CCL) for the ongoing wheat procurement from the state.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the CCL of Rs 3,378.15 crore till the end of May. With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 24,773.11 crore for April-end has been enhanced to Rs 28,151.26 crore up to May-end, according to an official spokesperson of the state government.

Wheat procurement for the central pool from Punjab started in April.

