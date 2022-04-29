Left Menu

WTO chief, U.S. trade representative discuss pandemic response

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:25 IST
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai met World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday and discussed about the ongoing talks among WTO Members to reach an outcome on a pandemic response, Tai's office said.

"Ambassador Tai stressed her commitment to continued engagement with members of Congress and stakeholders as the WTO works to break the deadlock on this issue and get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible," the USTR office said in a statement.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

