Russia fires two missiles at Kyiv, at least 10 injured -Ukrainian officials

Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district. The State Emergency Service, which referred to Russian shelling, said one blast damaged an unnamed facility while the other occurred in a residential building, which was nearby. Parts of the ground and first floors were destroyed by fire, it said in an online post.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack. Reuters eyewitnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts in the city. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the officials' accounts of missile strikes.

