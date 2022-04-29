Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:23 IST
Portugal welcomes back Indian visitors
The Portugal government has opened its doors for tourists from India who will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before boarding, Visit Portugal said on Friday.

Visitors arriving on the mainland Portugal from India, will be required to present a negative RT-PCR Test (or similar NAAT test) - 72 hours before boarding or a negative Laboratorial Rapid Antigen Test 24 hours before boarding (according to the European Commission list) as mandate and no quarantine will be obligatory upon arrival, Visit Portugal said in a statement.

However, children under 12 do not need to present a certificate or test, it added.

''India has always been a strong source market for us, and in the pre-covid period, we saw a significant increase in tourists from India. We can't wait to welcome back Indian visitors to Portugal,'' Visit Portugal India director Claudia Matias added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

