Delhi minister Imran Hussain directs officials to ensure cleanliness during Eid

Ahead of Eid, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday directed civic body officials to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the city by deploying a sufficient number of tippers for garbage disposal.

According to an official statement, he directed the officials to get the streets cleaned twice a day during the festival. Hussain said that during the festival, many people visit religious places to offer prayers... therefore, it is necessary to maintain hygiene and cleanliness across the city, it stated.

He also said there should be a sufficient number of tippers deployed for the disposal of garbage on a priority basis.

The minister directed officials of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure proper drainage and an uninterrupted supply of fresh water to all residents. ''Imran Hussain said water tankers should be arranged near religious places so that the devotees do not face water-related issues during the summer,'' the statement said.

Hussain had earlier directed BSES to ensure a regular supply of electricity for the festive occasion of Eid-ul Fitr. He also told officials to ensure proper maintenance of the street lights. The minister also said that 77.21 per cent of ration under the National Food Security Act and 91.29 per cent under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has been lifted from godowns.

''The Arvind Kejriwal government will not let any shortcoming hinder the ration supply process from its end.

''Supply of food grain under PMGKAY for April 2022 will be completed from five godowns of FCI by tomorrow (Saturday) except Shakti Nagar Godown as the release order of this godown was diverted by FCI from Shakti Nagar to CTO Pusa and further to Mayapuri Godown due to non-availability of labour,'' Hussain was quoted as saying in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)