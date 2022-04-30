Left Menu

PM Modi attends joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 10:56 IST
PM Modi attends joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CJI NV Ramana at the joint conference of CMs and Chief Justices of High Courts. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also present at the ongoing joint conference.

The joint conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system, according to PMO. "Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project," read the official statement.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country. Highlighting the issue of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, "Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."

CJI Ramana requested the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest. He also expresses happiness about the response from some of the High Courts, which according to him, has been extremely encouraging.

The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.Both the Chief Justices' conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years, at the initiative of the CJI Ramana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022