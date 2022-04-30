Left Menu

Gujarat: Worker killed in fire in metal component manufacturing firm

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 19:11 IST
Gujarat: Worker killed in fire in metal component manufacturing firm
A worker was charred to death in a fire in an aluminum die casting component manufacturing company in Ahmedabad's Naroda area on Saturday, police said.

Mohabbatsinh Parmar (60) was killed when the boiler of Alpha Metal burst into flames at around 11:30am, a Naroda police station official said.

The blaze was doused soon after by firefighters, he said, adding that the body had been sent for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

