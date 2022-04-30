Left Menu

Assam CM should resign taking moral responsibility after police get court rap: Cong

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said if Sarma has a little public shame left, a little morality left, then he should quit immediately in the wake of the court pulling up the state police for lodging a false FIR against Mevani.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:59 IST
Assam CM should resign taking moral responsibility after police get court rap: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an Assam court came down heavily on the state's police while granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, the Congress on Saturday said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should immediately resign taking moral responsibility for the police action. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said if Sarma has a little public shame left, a little morality left, then he should quit immediately in the wake of the court pulling up the state police for lodging a ''false FIR'' against Mevani. ''If the chief minister of Assam, who is also the home minister of Assam, has the slightest public shame, then he should resign immediately, because these remarks and harsh comments made on the Assam police raises questions on him,'' she told reporters.

The Congress leader alleged figures show that since May 2021 during Sarma's tenure, 29 people died in police encounters in Assam and 96 people have been injured.

She quoted the Barpeta District and Sessions Court order and said, ''The people of Assam are also saying the same thing about converting democracy into a police state or police access.'' Shrinate said the Congress has been saying this continuously from this platform and the question is not only posed to Sarma but also to their leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. She also asked whether the country will run with dignity and by law and order or will it run by misusing extra judicial mechanisms.

Shrinate, however, said that Sarma will not resign as he has no shame or morality left and demanded that the sharp remarks made against the police should be investigated and action taken. The Barpeta Court while granting bail to Mevani in a case related to the alleged ''assault'' of a woman police officer, had on Friday pulled up the state police for lodging a ''false FIR''.

Hearing Mevani's bail petition, Barpeta District and Sessions judge Aparesh Chakraborty also urged the Gauhati High Court to direct the state police force to ''reform itself'' to ''prevent registration of false FIR like the present case and the police personnel firing and killing or injuring accused which has become a routine phenomenon in the state''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022