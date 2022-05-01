Man sentenced to 6 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping girl

A court in Ghaziabad on Saturday sentenced a man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a girl eight years ago.

Special POCSO court judge Peeyush Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict Ramesh, said special public prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharva. He said that Ramesh had in November 2014 given the girl a drink laced with sedatives and kidnapped her.

Ramesh kept the girl at his place for three days and then left the minor at her residence, the special public prosecutor said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother an FIR was lodged at the Sihani Gate police station against Ramesh under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. During the probe, IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) was also added.

After listening to the final arguments of the defence counsel, the court on Saturday waived section 376 of the IPC, Bakharva said. The imprisonment has been awarded under section 363 of IPC (punishment for kidnapping) and POCSO Act, Bakharva said, adding that from the fined amount, Rs 15,000 will be paid to the girl.

