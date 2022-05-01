Vijay Goel to undertake cleanliness drive in Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Sunday

Former union minister Vijay Goel on Saturday said that he will undertake a cleanliness drive in the area outside the historic Jama Masjid on May 1 ahead of Eid.

According to a statement issued by his office, the drive is scheduled to start at 11 am, and Goel will be accompanied by other people during the event.

April 29 was the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, and the date of Eid will be declared according to moon sighting.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel along with other dignitaries will lead a 'Swachchhata Abhiyan' outside the Jama Masjid premises on May 1, the statement said.

Former North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash will also accompany him, it said.

''Cleanliness should be maintained during all festivals. Cleanliness will also generate harmony,'' Goel was quoted as saying in the statement.

Jama Masjid is a 17th-century mosque built by Mughal emperor Shah Jehan and attracts a large number of tourists every day, especially during Ramadan and Eid.

A large number of eateries and roadside food stalls are located in the streets facing Jama Masjid.

Goel claimed that it was due to ''his efforts'' that the Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park has been built near the Jama Masjid.

A programme on water conservation was on Saturday slated to be held at the Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park in the presence of Goel, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and water activist Rajendra Singh.

The park was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 20.

