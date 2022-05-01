Kabaddi player wanted murder cases arrested

A 22-year-old national-level kabaddi player from Haryana, wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused Dinesh alias Dhillu is a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat district and has represented the state in various kabaddi tournaments, they said, adding that he is an associate of gangsters Kaushal, Monu Lalheri and Naveen Bali.

On Thursday, police got a tip-off and apprehended him from a place between Hiran Kudna and Dichaon villages here. A sophisticated pistol and four live rounds were recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said.

Last November, Dinesh had allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her several times suspecting her of infidelity. Following this, the Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on him, they said.

In January, he, along with his associate Satyawan, allegedly killed one Rohtash in Haryana’s Rohtak to avenge a murder, the police said.

As per the directions given by his mentors from jail, Dinesh was planning to eliminate rival gang members in Delhi and the adjoining states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they added.

Police said he came in contact with the three gangsters during his graduation and he remained associated with them to carry out murders and other heinous crimes.

