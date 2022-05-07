Jammu and Kashmir Police constable shot at, grievously injured by militants
Militants shot at and injured police personnel here in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
The injured constable has been shifted to a hospital.
''Around 8:40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of the city,'' a police official said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.
