Sinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 08-05-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:42 IST
The Irish nationalist party secured 27 seats, three ahead of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party with two seats left to declare. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • Ireland

Sinn Fein secured the largest number of seats in an election to Northern Ireland's regional parliament for the first time on Saturday, official results showed.

The Irish nationalist party secured 27 seats, three ahead of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party with two seats left to declare.

