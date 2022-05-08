Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to build museum for unsung heroes of freedom movement

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-05-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 15:00 IST
Arunachal Pradesh to build museum for unsung heroes of freedom movement
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to build a state-of-the-art museum to give due recognition to the unsung heroes of the state who have contributed immensely to the country's freedom movement, an official statement said here on Sunday.

The government is also planning to construct several memorials as part of its efforts to preserve and protect the existing war sites across the frontier state, the statement said.

Besides, a proposal to make Arunachalee freedom fighters a part of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum would be forwarded to Gujarat, it said.

According to the statement, a core committee that was formed by the government for suggesting ways to honor the unsung heroes of the state took the decision to establish the museum and war memorials during a meeting at Namsai, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Mein said that the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to mark the country's 75th year of Independence has provided Arunachal with a ''good opportunity to write its own history''. He advocated the setting up of a research cell at Rajiv Gandhi University here for further study on the state's glorious history and other aspects.

It was also decided at the meeting that a 15-day festival would be held later this year to pay tribute to the freedom fighters, and theatre shows and other cultural activities would be organized as part of the event, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022