Left Menu

L&T bags order from Jharkhand govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 13:44 IST
L&T bags order from Jharkhand govt
Larsen & Toubro
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a significant project from the Jharkhand government for irrigation.

The project envisages providing water to irrigate 22,283 hectares of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in Dumka district of Jharkhand by way of pumping water from the Sidheshwari river. The scope includes survey, design, and construction of a barrage across the river.

''The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat EPC order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Jharkhand, to execute the Masalia Ranishwar Megalift irrigation scheme on a turnkey basis,'' the company said in a statement.

The company is already executing a similar lift irrigation project in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.

As per the company, a contract valued at Rs 1,000-2,500 crore is categorized as a significant order.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022