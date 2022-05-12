Heroin worth Rs 6.58 crore seized at airport, Uganda national held

Heroin worth Rs 6.58 crore was seized at the airport here and an Uganda national was arrested in this connection, Customs authorities said here on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, the officials intercepted the passenger who arrived here on May 8 from Sharjah. Investigation revealed that the 27-year-old passenger had consumed 80 capsules containing ivory colour powder material, an official release said.

The powder material, found to be heroin weighing 940 grams worth Rs 6.58 crore, was seized from him.

The Uganda national was arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigation is on, the release said. On Tuesday, a woman passenger from Uganda, detained on charges of smuggling drugs in the form of capsules in her stomach at the international airport in Coimbatore, was produced before a court there and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) held 33-year-old Sandra Nanteza at the airport after she came from Sharjah.

On suspicion, DRI officials scanned and found several capsules in her intestine and admitted her to the Government Hospital, Coimbatore. As many as 40 capsules containing drugs were removed from her stomach and the case was handed over to the Customs Department.

