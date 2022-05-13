Daiki Axis India to invest Rs 500 crore in 3 years: Official

Manufacturer of decentralized sewage treatment plants Daiki Axis India, part of Japan-headquartered Daiki Axis, has drawn up plans to invest Rs 500 crore over the next three years, under its move to set up facilities in the southern parts of the country, a top official said on Friday.

The Tokyo-headquartered company inaugurated its first office in the city on Friday and the new manufacturing unit would be an extension of the company's vision to open facilities in southern India.

''Daiki Axis is going to set up its manufacturing plant and facilities in Southern India with an approximate investment of around Rs 500 crore over next three years,'' the company said in a statement.

Daiki Axis India said it has already made investments towards setting up manufacturing units in Gujarat and Haryana under the Centre's 'Make in India' campaign.

''It is indeed a very proud moment for all of us at Daiki Axis to set up our office at Chennai and next focus on setting up our manufacturing facilities in Southern India as part of Make in India and also expanding the vision of Daiki family to promote a clean environment,'' Daiki Axis Company, senior director and chief group officer Shinya Takaoka said.

The company CEO Kamal Tiwari said the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and the Government of Japan for grey water management through Japanese technology 'Johkasou' was a 'path-breaking initiative.

''This will be a game-changer in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachch Bharat Mission and provide wastewater treatment to remote areas,'' he said.

