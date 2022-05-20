White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 04:33 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden may talk in the coming weeks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Force One
- Joe Biden
- Xi Jinping
- Jake Sullivan
- U.S.
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eyeing 3rd term, Xi Jinping shifts gear from 'common prosperity' to economy
Xi Jinping reportedly suffering from 'cerebral aneurysm'
PM Narendra Modi to participate in second global Covid virtual summit on Thursday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden: MEA.
South Korean President Yoon meets foreign envoys on his first day, Xi Jinping invites Yoon to visit China
Uphill task for Xi Jinping to retain power after zero COVID policy failure