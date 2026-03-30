China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Over Taiwan Ties

China has taken a significant diplomatic step by imposing sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya. This action comes as a reaction to his alleged involvement with Taiwan independence supporters.

According to state television CCTV, the Chinese government will prevent Furuya from entering the country, implementing measures that also include freezing any property and assets he may hold within China.

This decision highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding Taiwan's political status and China's firm stance on its sovereignty claims.