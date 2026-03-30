China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Over Taiwan Ties
China has imposed sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya for allegedly colluding with Taiwan independence forces. The sanctions include a ban on his entry into China and the freezing of his assets in the country. This development was reported by Chinese state television CCTV.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:31 IST
- Country:
- China
China has taken a significant diplomatic step by imposing sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya. This action comes as a reaction to his alleged involvement with Taiwan independence supporters.
According to state television CCTV, the Chinese government will prevent Furuya from entering the country, implementing measures that also include freezing any property and assets he may hold within China.
This decision highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding Taiwan's political status and China's firm stance on its sovereignty claims.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- Keiji Furuya
- sanctions
- Taiwan
- independence
- CCTV
- Chinese government
- assets
- entry ban