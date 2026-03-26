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Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Rescheduled May Meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump will visit China in May for a summit with Xi Jinping, which was delayed due to the Iran conflict. This meeting marks an important dialogue between the US and China amidst heightened regional tensions. A follow-up visit to Washington is also planned for Xi later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:16 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Rescheduled May Meeting with Xi Jinping
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  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump is set to travel to China on May 14 and 15 for a rescheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to an announcement by the White House. The trip, initially planned for the end of the month, was postponed due to ongoing conflict in Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump and First Lady Melania will host Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for a return visit to Washington DC later in the year. Leavitt clarified that the rescheduling of this important diplomatic meeting did not involve prior discussions regarding the war's conclusion.

The strategic meeting comes as the US and Israel's joint military action against Iran has intensified tensions across the Gulf region, notably affecting energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz. As diplomatic efforts proceed, both leaders express enthusiasm for the upcoming dialogue, aiming to stabilize regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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