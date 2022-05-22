IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs PBKS

Punjab Kings Innings: (Target: 158 runs) Jonny Bairstow b Farooqi 23 Shikhar Dhawan b Farooqi 39 M Shahrukh Khan c W Sundar b Umran 19 Mayank Agarwal c Suchith b W Sundar 1 Liam Livingstone not out 49 Jitesh Sharma c Garg b Suchith 19 Prerak Mankad not out 4 Extras: (LB-2 W-4) 6 Total: (For 5 wickets in 15.1 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1/28 2/66 3/71 4/112 5/133 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-22-0, Washington Sundar 2-0-19-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-32-2, Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-38-1, Umran Malik 2.1-0-24-1, Romario Shepherd 1-0-23-0.

