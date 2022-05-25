Russian defense ministry: Mariupol port operating normally
Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city which was taken by Russia after a three-month siege, is operating normally.
The ministry said that Russia is in touch with the United Nations and that Moscow "does not rule out the possibility of global talks to unblock Ukraine's ports."
