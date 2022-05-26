Left Menu

Dalit woman's marriage procession attacked over DJ music in Gujarat, six booked

Police on Thursday registered a case against six men for allegedly attacking a Dalit brides procession over the issue of playing songs on DJ music system in Gujarats Ahmedabad district, an official said. When he refused, six men attacked the members of the procession with sticks.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:21 IST
Police on Thursday registered a case against six men for allegedly attacking a Dalit bride's procession over the issue of playing songs on DJ music system in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, an official said. The incident took place at Dangarva village in Ahmedabad's Detroj taluka, where Jagdish Parmar had arranged a procession on Thursday in celebration of his daughter's marriage, sub inspector H R Patel of Detroj police station said.

''When the procession reached a place in the village, some youths from Thakor (OBC) community asked the DJ operator not to play songs in that area. When he refused, six men attacked the members of the procession with sticks. Bride's father was injured in the attack,'' he said.

An FIR under IPC section 323 (assault), 146 (rioting) and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the six men, Patel said, adding that nobody was arrested in connection with the incident so far.

