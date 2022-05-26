UP: Sanitation workers of Mathura civic body call off strike

Sanitation workers of the Mathura Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh called off their strike on Thursday after a meeting between their delegation and the municipal commissioner, officials said.

The sanitation workers had gone on a strike on Wednesday over their various demands, including those related to salary.

"While those demands which can be fulfilled at local level have been accepted in a congenial environment, for others the state government will be approached," Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said.

He said now they have resumed work with a commitment to clear the garbage by Friday afternoon.

All eligible safai karmacharies (sanitation workers) will get the benefit of payment of arrears by July 20, 2022, while arrears of contractual workers from 2008 to 2016 would be paid by July 15, 2022 as per rules, the officials said.

Distribution of uniforms to women workers, providing woollen uniforms to male staff, and ensuring ESI card to every worker through camps are the major demands for which the green signal was given, the officials added.

According to the officials, a proposal for payment of 30-day wages to outsourcing employees as per custom prevailing in Agra and Aligarh would be sent to the government.

The declaration to call off the strike was made by Uttam Chand who had led the agitation on Wednesday.

