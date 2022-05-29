Left Menu

Fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues - Ukraine's Armed Forces

Updated: 29-05-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 10:03 IST
Fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues - Ukraine's Armed Forces
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk continues with Russian forces conducting assault operations on Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"With the use of artillery, Russian forces carried out assault operations in the area of the city of Sievierodonetsk," the General Staff said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"The fighting continues."

