UP: Sub-inspector held taking bribe

Additional Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar said Mahatim Pandey had a property dispute with his neighbour Ambika and a case was registered in this regard. The anti-corruption team reached Mariyahu on Tuesday and as soon as Mahatim Pandey handed over Rs 10,000 to the sub-inspector, he was arrested immediately.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 01-06-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 00:11 IST
A police sub-inspector was on Tuesday caught taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Mahatim Pandey had a property dispute with his neighbour Ambika and a case was registered in this regard. Sub-Inspector Haidar Ali had demanded Rs 10,000 to remove the name of an accused related to Mahatim's side. Mahatim informed the anti-corruption team regarding this. The anti-corruption team reached Mariyahu on Tuesday and as soon as Mahatim Pandey handed over Rs 10,000 to the sub-inspector, he was arrested immediately. A case has been registered against him, police said.

