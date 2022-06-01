Russia scolds U.S. over advanced arms shipments to Ukraine
Russia on Wednesday said that a U.S. decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine was extremely negative and would increase the risk of a direct confrontation.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Moscow views U.S. military aid to Ukraine "extremely negatively".
Ryabkov singled out U.S. plans to supply Kyiv with its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher systems that Washington said it would supply to Ukraine as part of its latest military aid package.
