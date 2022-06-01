Governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russia controls 70% of Sievierodonetsk
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:56 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces are now in control of around 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically important city in Ukraine's east, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday.
"Some Ukrainian troops have retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Luhansk
- Ukrainian
- Sievierodonetsk
- Telegram
- Serhiy Gaidai
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia
Migrant border entries rise in April, boosted by Ukrainians
Europe accused of 'double standard' on Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian city of Lviv rocked by number of very loud explosions
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia