Governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russia controls 70% of Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces are now in control of around 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically important city in Ukraine's east, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday.

"Some Ukrainian troops have retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)