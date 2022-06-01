Left Menu

Mob rescues cows from abandoned truck, sets it on fire in Maha's Buldhana district

A mob set a truck carrying cows on fire in Nandura city in Maharashtras Buldhana district on suspicion that they were being transported for slaughter, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred around 1030 PM on Tuesday when some people noticed that at least 29 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, were tied in an abandoned truck parked in front of the Nandura city bus stand, police sub-inspector Mahadev Dhandhre told PTI.He said the truck was abandoned by its driver and helper.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:40 IST
Mob rescues cows from abandoned truck, sets it on fire in Maha's Buldhana district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mob set a truck carrying cows on fire in Nandura city in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on suspicion that they were being transported for slaughter, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM on Tuesday when some people noticed that at least 29 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, were tied in an abandoned truck parked in front of the Nandura city bus stand, police sub-inspector Mahadev Dhandhre told PTI.

He said the truck was abandoned by its driver and helper. ''Of the 29 bovines in the truck, eight were found dead while 21 cattle were shifted to a cow shelter,'' Dhandhre said. After the bovines were shifted out of the truck, the mob set it on fire. A case was registered against unidentified persons under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Offences were also registered against the driver and the helper of the truck, the police officer said. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022