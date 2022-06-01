Head of Sievierodonetsk says just 20% of city in Ukrainian hands

Ukrainian forces are holding just 20% of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk but there is still hope that they can prevent Russia taking full control, the head of the city administration told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Russian forces control 60% of the city, while the rest has become "no-man's land", said Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian head of the city administration, who declined to give his location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)