Legal Affairs opens forms for Internship Programme for Law students

On the 1st of June, 2022, the Department of Legal Affairs has opened its forms for the Internship Programme for Law students at the behest of the Minister of Law & Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju, under the capable guidance of the Minister of State, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, the Law Secretary, Dr. Niten Chandra and, the Additional Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs, Dr. Anju Rathi Rana. The intended purpose of the said Internship Programme is to acquaint young law students with the workings of the Department of Legal Affairs by training them in research and referencing work, tendering legal advice in various specialized fields of law such as constitutional and administrative law, finance law, infrastructure law, economic law, labour law, conveyancing, arbitration and contract law, etc.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law & Justice, has recommended the young talent of the country to apply for this internship programme.

Shri Kiren Rijiju tweeted:

"A great opportunity to work at the Department of Legal Affairs, as it introduces #internships for law students for offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.

I recommend young talent to apply for this internship at https://legalaffairs.gov.in/internship "

The eligibility criteria for this Internship Programme includes that the applicants must be Indian students who are pursuing their studies in the 2nd and 3rd year of the three-year degree course, and in their 3rd to 5th year of the five-year degree course, or students who have completed their LLB course from any recognized college/law school/university. The duration of this internship will ordinarily remain for a period of one month, which shall commence from the first working day of every month unless specified otherwise. The monthly internships shall tentatively start from June, 2022 until May, 2023.

In a given month, the maximum number of interns to be allowed will be 10-30. The students willing to undergo the Internship Programme under the Department of Legal Affairs may fill their application along with the relevant documents/ an NOC from their respective college/law school/university. The application form can be accessed on the website https://legalaffairs.gov.in/internship. All applicants are advised to fill the form online and upload all the documents prior to the last date, as mentioned on the website.

The selection of the interns for the Programme will be made on a first come, first served basis, subject to the availability of slots and approval of the competent authority. All further intimations regarding the same will be sent to the applicants via SMS and emails. The selected interns will be attached with an officer of appropriate level in the Department of Legal Affairs in the cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

At the end of the Internship Programme, all interns will be required to submit a report on the work undertaken by them in the Department of Legal Affairs and upon a satisfactory completion of the internship, a Certificate of Internship shall be awarded, along with an honorarium of Rs. 5000/-. For a satisfactory completion of the internship, inter-alia 90% attendance is mandatory. The said Internship is a full-time internship, to be attended physically, where the interns are expected not to pursue any other course/work during the tenure of the internship.

All further information and clarifications can be attained by contacting the Section Officer, Admin.I (LA) admn1-la@nic.in (011-23387914)

(With Inputs from PIB)